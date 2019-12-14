At this festive time of the year, many publications, including this one, print helpful gift guides aimed mostly at clueless males who have no idea what to get the women in their lives.
Well, we’d like to jump in with our own suggestion that if your gift-giving plans this year include an exercise bike for your wife/girlfriend/significant other you should simply pack now and try to book a one-way flight under an assumed name and avoid the rush.
A company that makes a high-end model recently aired a commercial that depicted one such clueless male presenting his wife with one on Christmas morning. It has not gone over well.
The ad was immediately denounced on social media, the company’s stock tanked and the poor actor playing the husband — who was only pretending, remember — has been pilloried as an agent of the patriarchy.
So no one at the bike company, its advertising agency, PR firm, production company or — oh, anyone who knows an actual woman — spoke up to say, “Ya know, this is kind of like having the guy say, ‘Well, yeah, honey that dress does make you look a little chubby. You might want to lose a few — I’m just sayin’ here,’” is that it?
In the interest of full disclosure, I would like to admit that I recently assembled an exercycle for my wife. However, in my defense, it was one she bought online of her own personal free will and volition and asked me to put together when the package arrived. Which I did, and I can proudly say had only a very few parts left over. (It came with its own tool kit, too, including a combination screwdriver and wrench, which was just as painful to use as you might expect.) This was not one of the models in the ad, by the way, the kind that evidently yells at you if you fall short of your goals. This one was manufactured by Schwinn, that same company that gave members of the baby boom generation their first taste of two-wheeled freedom. So I think I should get a pass.
American advertising used to be the world standard. We could sell anything to anyone — eventually, even capitalism to communists.
But is everyone on what used to be called Madison Avenue now so sure they are woke and hip that they don’t see what’s in front of their eyes? “Hey, you know what would be cool, a sweater that made the wearer look like they were in blackface, right?” Yikes.
You used to be good at this, advertising industry, and you can get back to that level if you can remember how. It’s just like riding a bike.
