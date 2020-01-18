No one wants to hear your complaints, we are told. The greeting, “How are you?” is not, in fact, an invitation to list all your woes, aches and worries. The only acceptable response is, “Oh, fine. And you?”
We are supposed to suffer in silence, grin and bear it, or “offer it up” as the nuns used to tell us.
If we do persist in cataloging the injustices visited upon us by an indifferent universe, the reaction is likely to be: “Oh, quit complaining” or “What have you got to complain about?” and even, “Hey, I’ll give you something to complain about.”
In fact, complaining may be good — if not for the soul — then for your mental well being.
At least that’s the advice of some experts recently interviewed by the New York Times.
“Life isn’t perfect. That’s why expressing negative feelings is not only normal but also healthy,” the Times article said. “The unrealistic expectation that we should always be happy can make us feel worse. Inhibiting the disclosure of our dissatisfaction ‘can produce a negative effect,’” according to Robin Kowalski, a psychology professor at Clemson University, “because it not only stops us from naming our problem but also prevents us from getting to the root of it.”
Well, in that case, let the complaints begin. I’ll start
- I’m pretty sure that our forebearers fought a revolution 240 years ago (and my particular ancestors rose up in rebellion in Ireland 100 years ago) just so we would not have to care about what the British royal family were doing at any particular time. I’d like to keep it that way.
- The National Weather Service names hurricanes because they are singular events, with well-defined starting and end times and particular tracks. Winter storms are not like that; they move across broad fronts with varied impacts. Stop naming them, Weather Channel. It’s not going to catch on.
- The national news media keeps treating the Iowa caucuses as exotic events. Just imagine, people gather in school gyms or auditoriums in the dead of winter and then they have to stand up and declare their views publicly. You know what we call that around here? Town meeting, and we have them a few times a year. It’s not the worst way to decide a political question.
- Speaking of the press, there’s one local tabloid that seems to see no irony in lambasting Charlie Baker’s tentative climate initiative while at the same time hailing record warmth in the Hub. Or can’t you see the forest for the trees from out in Braintree?
There, I feel better already. In fact, the next person who asks me how I am, I’ll just say, “Oh, can’t complain.”
