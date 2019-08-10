In the 19th century, the Know-Nothing party made deep inroads in American political life.
With a strongly anti-immigrant agenda, its main accomplishments were to take over and reform (!) the Massachusetts Legislature and — on the national level — to make a pretty credible run at returning the estimable Millard Fillmore to the presidency of the United States. (To be fair to Fillmore, the party nominated him while he was out of the country and never bothered to consult him. Which, to be fair to the Know-Nothings, sounds like a great improvement upon our current system. But, we digress.)
After the Civil War, the Know-Nothings faded into history. (It became hard to argue that immigrants were not true Americans when the Union Army’s Irish Brigade was storming Marye’s Heights at Fredericksburg.)
But lately, at least in spirit, know-nothingism seems to have made a resurgence as what we might call “know-lessism” and its advocates and adherents might surprise you.
So it’s time for another installment of Journalism 101, the feature where we, the professional journalist, attempt to explain to you, the amateur reader, an aspect of the news business that we’ll call “the ignorance is bliss edition.”
It may be a consequence of their sheer volume, but President Donald Trump’s tweets have sparked a certain backlash among denizens of the Twitterverse.
To these citizens, many of whom seem to identify as progressives, the fact that the press repeats and reports on whatever the presidential account blasts out during that 7 a.m. “executive time” is evidence that we are not just enabling Trump’s instincts, but are complicit in them.
(The president himself seemed to admit this when he said he was relying on the media to vet the nomination of an obscure Texas congressman to be the nation’s top intelligence official, a nomination he evidently tweeted out without consulting anyone. As others have noted, the unfortunate congressman’s nomination did not even last “a full Scaramucci.”)
“Just stop reporting the president’s tweets,” the argument goes “and....” And what? Do you think he’s going to stop tweeting, an activity he’s convinced connects him to his loyal base?
The president’s tweets are, officially, public record. They may not actually have the force of law, but they certainly influence the course of government policy.
Trump administration officials who are not attuned to the contents of these frequent tweetstorms learn to regret it. (Just what is Jefferson Beauregard Sessions doing these days?)
Like it or not, giving people a window on the unfiltered contents of the presidential mind — and few have been less filtered than Trump — is real journalism and is an important function of the White House press corps. Heaven help them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.