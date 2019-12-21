It was Marx (perhaps Groucho, possibly Gummo) who said that history repeats itself, first as tragedy and then as farce.
Well, we are deep in the Monty Python, SNL, early Stooges realm now.
We have a defiant, angry president being impeached, The Washington Post publishing a trove of secret government documents detailing official lies and deception about a deeply unpopular — and evidently endless — foreign war and — as a sort of historical cherry on top — revelations about questionable government surveillance of private citizens.
Is every major story from the 1970s — which basically covers a lot of my misspent youth — going to come back for a reboot?
And, like most reboots (I’m looking at you “Star Wars” and “Star Trek”), is it going to be really confusing and basically dumb?
Well, I’m going to guess the answer will be “yes.”
During the summer of Watergate, Americans were glued to their TV screens as a cast of fascinating characters — including Sam Ervin, eyebrows a-quiver, Harvard’s Archibald Cox and John Dean (and especially Maureen Dean) — paraded across our nightly news. There was seriousness, there was gravitas, there was Mo Dean. And there were revelations about midnight meetings in garages, secret tapes and “third-rate burglaries.”
This time around, it’s as though Nixon found those 18 minutes of missing recordings, broadcast them and then told the American public to “get over it.”
When the Post and the New York Times published the Pentagon Papers, it prompted a First Amendment crisis as the Nixon administration tied to impose prior restraint on the press. The Supreme Court decided otherwise. The revelations that Democratic and Republican administrations had hidden the fact that they knew the war in Vietnam was unwinnable and kept sending young men there to die ruined reputations and changed how we viewed history.
The Afghanistan records, which the Post obtained after a long court fight, have been met with a collective “meh.” The feeling seems to be, “What, the government lied? So what else is new? Hey, have you seen ‘Marriage Story’ yet? What’s up with Adam Driver?”
The revelations about the FBI investigations just make the Bureau look more like Keystone Kops than ever. J. Edgar Hoover must be spinning in his — very tastefully appointed — grave. (Nevertheless, there are currently two — soon to be three — prime time TV shows that depict the FBI as competent, principled and even heroic. Back in the ‘70s there was just the one so, progress?)
We Americans don’t like the ancient notion that history is some kind of inescapable cycle. We think we are advancing to some real attainable goal of peace, justice and prosperity that is just over that horizon.
Maybe we need to pause on that trip.
TOM REILLY is a Sun Chronicle columnist who swears that if they bring back disco....
