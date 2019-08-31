If you think that it’s a bit early for our annual rant about the excesses of American adults’ obsession with Halloween, you’re right.
But that’s only because we walked into a local retailer a couple of weeks ago to find a wall of merch in black and orange.
Just to be sure we hadn’t blundered through a small wormhole in the space-time continuum, we checked our phone and, sure enough, it was still August.
Check the date on today’s paper: Is that Aug. 31 or Oct. 31? So let’s stipulate: IT’S TOO STINKIN’ EARLY FOR HALLOWEEN STUFF.
Not that this is going to change anything. Like every holiday, Halloween has become a victim of what we’ll call “retail creep.” Merchandisers are so desperate for revenue that they will continue to push for, well, all the market will bear.
And we, as a civilization are going right along with them.
Last year, according to the National Retail Federation, 37.1% of consumers said they planned to shop before October, the highest figure since the organization began collecting the data in 2013.
The website Vox.com says much of this may be due to the internet. (Editor’s note: Thus, once again, proving nothing good comes from the internet.) Vox goes on to say: “On Pinterest, Halloween generates 933 million saved Pins and 227 million searches per year, and the ‘peak advertising opportunity’ for marketers begins in June.”
The web is already thick with lists of popular costume ideas for kids, adults and, of course pets. Superheros and Disney characters abound for all three categories, as you might imagine. But some retailers are more creative. For between $4 and $7 you can trick out your guinea pig as a dragon a unicorn or a shark.
(It’s estimated that pet owners spent about one-half billion dollars on costumes for their furry friends last year.)
And let’s not even talk about the pumpkin spice phenomenon. But we suppose we must. Dunkin’ Donuts introduced the flavor this past month, earlier than ever. Pumpkin spice cereals have never really gone away and Hormel, the makers of Spam (the meat product, not the email annoyance) has introduced a pumpkin spice version of the product — which, we are pretty sure, is one of the signs of the apocalypse, although we have not checked the Book of Revelation lately. And, quite frankly, we are afraid to.
It’s too late to get back to the Halloweens of our youth, of course. Adult involvement in those days was minimal. Around Oct. 29, Mom and Dad bought — or made — a costume, and then got rid of you for a couple of hours of relative peace and quiet, and you got free candy and made yourself sick. A win-win.
What was wrong with that?
