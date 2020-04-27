If you’ve binge-watched every show on your streaming services menu, if you have viewed every CD in your library (and are trying to get the old VCR to play your boxed set of “Star Wars”) and you are starting to mouth the words to every episode of “Friends” (“Could I BE any more bored?”), may I suggest another form of escape?
Come to Middle-earth.
J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy, “Lord of the Rings” has been beguiling readers seeking a respite from our industrialized, progress-obsessed world for nearly three-quarters of a century. It’s never been more needed than it is today.
Where is Middle-earth? It is not, like the Narnia created by Tolkein’s friend and colleague C.S. Lewis, a magical fantasy land populated by oh-so-twee talking animals. (There are no talking beasties in Middle-earth. Talking trees? Well, that’s another matter). It is palpably our own space, “the North-West of the Old World, east of the Sea” Tolkein says, in some impossibly remote past.
That’s what makes everything else — the quest, the battles, even the magic — seem more real. It takes place in a landscape that is so familiar, thanks to Tolkein’s loving descriptions of fields, forests and mountains.
Those serve as a background from Tolkein’s tale of how small (in this case, literally), ordinary folk can rise in the face of great risk to do extraordinary things.
Despite being translated into nearly 40 languages, becoming the basis of a blockbuster film series and spawning a devoted fan base, the book has not always been beloved.
Some, for example, find Tolkein’s theme of a pure blooded race, the Dunedain, destined to rule, more than a little sinister. In truth, the emphasis on a hidden king would seem to be Tolkein’s exploration of a story that goes back to the Arthurian legends or the biblical story of David — that true kingship may be found in unlikely places.
(And it may be that, as “the tale grew in the telling,” Tolkein discovered the story taking him to unexpected places. He has said that when he introduced the character of Aragorn at the inn at Bree, he had no more idea who he was than Frodo did.)
If Tolkein has an ideal form of government, in fact, it would seem to be that of the Shire, where his beloved Hobbits live. There is a ceremonial “Thain,” who represents the king who is gone, but also the mayor, elected (!) every seven years, whose primary executive duty is to preside at banquets.
Just as the book was gaining popularity in the late 1950s, Edmund O. Wilson, the premier critic of his day, decided he had seen quite enough. In a scathing review in The Nation, he dismissed the book — Hobbits, orcs, Elves and all — as “juvenile trash.”
Trash? Well, that’s for the individual reader to judge. The heroic quest genre is not to everyone’s taste. But “juvenile?” I think, yes, in the sense of having a sense of youthful wonder, hope and joy.
Tolkien dismissed the idea that his story was an allegory in any way for the wars and political upheavals of his own time. (The ring of the the title is not the atomic bomb.)
But it’s hard not to take heart in the midst of our current crisis when Frodo, standing by fallen statue of one of the ancient kings, sees it bathed in light by a setting sun and says, “They cannot conquer forever!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.