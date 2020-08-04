In the movie “Mr. Roberts,” the title character played by Henry Fonda is upset to learn that World War II in Europe has ended. The war, and his chance to do something meaningful in it, is passing him by, he thinks, like a huge Navy task force he spotted steaming to battle from the deck of his rusty cargo ship.
“l would remind you that there is still a minor skirmish here in the Pacific,” his friend the ship’s doctor reminds him.
It would be about four months before that “minor skirmish” ended with an event the 75th anniversary of which, we mark this week. It’s an anniversary that looks different now than in 1945. But it also looked very different to the soldiers and sailors on — and off — the front lines back then.
Just four months. By an unhappy coincidence, that’s just about the time we’ve been in shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, imagine if you’d spent those four months not being forced to wear face masks when you went to the grocery story or were compelled to spend time with your family.
Imagine instead you were in nearly constant close-quarter combat with an implacable human foe in the worst possible physical conditions. Or you were waiting to join that battle.
Paul Fussell, who became a noted author and critic, was then an Army second lieutenant in Europe. Although he’d been badly wounded in the last months of fighting in Europe, he knew he and the rest of his infantry division would soon be shipped to the Pacific where they were to take part in the invasion of Japan. Most of them, it was expected, would be killed.
As it was, Japan was inflicting about 7,000 casualties a week on Allied forces already engaged in fighting in places like Okinawa.
Allied planners figured it would take until November — of 1946 — to achieve final victory.
When Fussell learned that atomic bombs had been dropped on Japan, followed by its surrender “we broke down and cried with relief and joy. We were going to live.”
Fussell, who died at 88 in 2012, it should be noted, was no flag-waving war lover. He despised war and those who tried to paper over its horrors.
But he viewed those who called the bombings a crime as purveyors of a brand of cant he also despised.
He noted that those critics’ attitudes seemed to be directly influenced by their distance from the front lines.
In a book of essays about war and writing, he quotes the view of one Massachusetts native on the front lines in 1943. “When I read that we will fight the Japs for years if necessary and will sacrifice hundreds of thousands if we must, I always like to check from where he’s talking: it’s seldom from out here,” wrote a young Navy Lt. (JG) John F. Kennedy.
Fussell also goes on to quote Attleboro’s own William Manchester, who had also earned a Purple Heart on Okinawa as a Marine rifleman, and who later became a noted historian and biographer.
“You think of the lives which would have been lost in an invasion of Japan’s home islands — a staggering number of Americans but millions more of Japanese — and you thank God for the atom bomb.”
It’s a shocking statement to many of us in 2020. But for Fussell and Manchester and JFK and hundreds of thousands more what happened 75 years ago this week meant that they would go on to grow to adulthood to learn and write and lead.
In the penultimate scene of “Mr. Roberts,” we learn the fate of the title character. No spoilers here in case you have not seen that classic film, but it tells something about what those involved in that “minor skirmish” had to endure.
If you know a veteran from that time, thank him or her. And thank God.
