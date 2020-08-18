”One in three U.S. restaurants may close this year.”
— News item
I never realized how much I just wanted to walk into Morin’s or Don’s and order a cup of coffee until I couldn’t do it.
Grabbing a paper cup from the takeout window just isn’t the same as sitting down on a stool at the counter, unfolding the paper and having a waitperson (who will, at some point, call you “hon,”) lay down a steaming, white china cup o’ joe.
I thought about this when I finally could stop in at one of the area’s iconic diners for lunch not long ago. (I’ll leave it for you to guess whether it was Attleboro’s Morin’s, Plainville’s Don’s or the even more exotic Modern Diner in Pawtucket — quarantine required, I presume.)
I sat at a table, (the counter’s off limits) and fired up my smart phone (with The Sun Chronicle app, of course) and ordered up a tuna on whole wheat. (“Toasted?” Sure, why not.)
Behind me was a family — mom, a grandmother, an aunt (I think) and a couple of young kids — including one at least who had probably not been to a sit-down eatery before.
Mom had to remind him, patiently, at least a couple of times to resort to “you indoor voice, please,” to little avail. He was just too excited.
Annoying? Well, it reminded me of the times we had taken our own pair out to ABM (anywhere but McDonald’s) experiences.
From time to time we would jointly decide, “Hey, they’ve grown up a lot lately, let’s try going to a restaurant that has, you know, tablecloths and non-plastic cutlery,” only to flee in despair and disgrace, as we pulled one or another of them out from under the table, saying “Hey, leave a good tip and maybe they won’t ban us for life, or call the cops.”
(I’m not sure that worked. There were places to which we never went back.)
But we kept on trying, under the theory that exposing them to these places was the only way to get them to feel comfortable in them. My attempts were not always appreciated when I’d spurn pleas to stop at a fast-food restaurant for a place that had a little more of a grown-up vibe. “Daddy only takes us to old people restaurants,” my daughters complained to my wife. But, hey, they still offered a box of crayons with the paper placemats.
Fast forward a few years and I’m picking them up from their college campuses for a long weekend. We drop into a student hangout for lunch before the long ride home. We order and they chat about the classes they are in, movies they’ve seen and books they are reading. And I realize, with a start, they are using their inside voices.
This is the payoff for all the stuff that went before. I’m sitting with these two engaging, intelligent young women enjoying a meal and nobody is whining about not sharing crayons.
Will today’s families get to experience that if there are no neighborhood diners or family-friendly (or at least family-tolerant) spots where they can try out their social skills — and their table manners — with their youngest members?
And where are you going to go for a real cup of joe?
