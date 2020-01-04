For years, the givers of medical advice have derided the notion that cold and “a cold” have anything to do with one another.
Science had shown that the common cold was caused by a virus — actually a whole string of viruses — that passed from person to person. Medically, these are known as “rhinoviruses,” from the Latin meaning “miserable illness caused by very large, ill-tempered African land animal.” (I could be wrong, but I’m just going by what’s in Wikipedia.)
You caught a cold by coming into close contact with an infected person, particularly being sneezed upon by such a person, not from any change in the weather, except incidentally. You were more likely to be in close proximity with people indoors in the winter and thus more likely to come in contact with their secretions. This meant two things: one, it was a much grosser explanation for the common cold than just being cold and, two, you could avoid being infected by staying away from anyone with a cold, e.g., friends, family and co-workers. (As appealing as that may be, particularly around the holidays, it’s not very practical advice.)
Generations of mothers, grandmothers and well-meaning neighbor ladies telling kids to button their coats, put on hats or pull on boots were simply wrong. You could go out and run around naked in the snow if you wanted. (This is not recommended around mothers, grandmothers or neighbor ladies.) Being cold does not give you a cold, OK?
Except that maybe it does.
Wearing a hat may not make much of a difference, but it turns out that the viruses that cause cold symptoms actually like the cold. The little buggers reproduce more readily in temperatures below 98.6 F so the human nostril in winter is one of their favorite spots. But the human immune system may not work as well because white blood cells don’t like cooler temperatures. (Picture cold viruses pelting white blood cells with tiny snowballs and daring them to stick parts of their protoplasm on microscopic flagpoles.)
None of this is to say that medical experts don’t know what they are talking about. The discovery that cold weather can increase the likelihood of catching a cold is, after all, due to the efforts of those medical experts.
But you do have to wonder what else they managed to get wrong in the meantime. Red meat as a health food? Irish whiskey as the elixir of life? (Well, some of us suspected this one from the start). TV does not actually rot your brain?
We anxiously await the next breakthrough on the frontiers of science.
Who knows, maybe we’ll find out that chicken soup really is good for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.