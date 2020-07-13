So we’ve been on the electric Twitter machine — as writer Charles Pierce would say — for a while now and we think we’ve discovered something.
It seems that, and stay with us on this, frequently people on the Twitter respond — sometimes at length and with great passion — to the text of the tweets or just the headlines and not to the actual articles to which they link.
But that would be crazy, right? Right?
And speaking of the Twitter there was this, recently
Group of prominent writers and intellectuals in a letter: We are quite concerned about the growing spirit of intolerance for unpopular views and ...
Twitterverse: DEATH TO THE INFIDELS, DEATH WE SAY!
In today’s history lesson, we learn from the Republicans that all the secessionists, slave owners and KKK night riders of the Civil War and Reconstruction era were Democrats. And that today any attempt to pull down the memorials erected to them is treason to our country and a defacement of our heritage.
Is this what we mean by bipartisanship?
Discuss.
July 3: Lots of fireworks through the night into early morning.
July 4: Even more fireworks, well past midnight.
July 5: Fireworks, just to top off the weekend, we surmise.
July 6: Fireworks. OH COME ON!
Reporter’s notebook: We had never been to Plainridge Park Casino. Now we have been. (If you have never been, imagine Chuck E. Cheese or Dave and Buster’s without kids but with a chance to lose a lot of money.) And we don’t need to go back. Thank you. That is all.
We have the aging baby boomers’ fascination with World War II and the 1940s era. You would be surprised at how many Twitter sites there are that track events of the war day by day. We aren’t. We follow many of them.
So we could not resist a visit to the Attleboro Arts Museum to see its collection of posters from that time, products of the federal government’s War Information Office for the most part, and donated by the London family. (The museum occupies the site of the former London’s Department Store downtown, which served Attleboro and area shoppers for decades.)
The posters are pristine, perfectly preserved and graphically interesting. And, if you are interested in history at all, it’s a thrill to be able to walk thorough and touch that era.
But there’s something else, too. The posters speak of hard work and sacrifice, community spirit and courage in the face of adversity. They tell us, for example why and how we must ration food, grow our own vegetables and be ready to defend our freedom.
So you know what? You can wear a stinking mask for 15 or 20 minutes a day, pal.
Hey, don’t you know there’s a war on?
(0) comments
