Things on my mind, mid-summer edition:
Is it too early to bring in the snow shovels that have been sitting near the front stoop since early November? Asking for a friend.
Remember when the big controversy of the summer was whether men should wear cargo shorts? Whatever happened to that? Is it just because so many of us are working from home and not wearing pants of any kind that this has faded as a point of contention?
In the interest of full disclosure, we should probably point out that we came down firmly on the side of wearing cargo shorts. They are comfortable and highly practical. Particularly in the summer, when you are not wearing a jacket, they provide a place to carry your required accoutrements. Where else are you going to stow your wallet, keys, cellphone, charger, comb, pocketknife, snacks, plastic bags (for walking the dog), facemask, etc.? A fanny pack? We think not.
That, and they give us the opportunity to cosplay we were members of the British 8th Army chasing Rommel and his Afrika Korps across the Western Desert in 1942 as we mow the lawn, trim the hedges or, yes, walk the dog. (Those pockets come in handy for smaller yard tools, too.)
Particularly those of us who remember “The Rat Patrol,” a 1960s TV series which consisted of four guys in a couple of jeeps chasing a single German halftrack around the Sahara for a couple seasons. (“Mystery Science Theater 3000” pays tribute to the show by having the ‘bots shout, whenever a jeep shows up in any scene in a movie they are riffing, the tagline, “Now ‘Rat Patrol!’ In color!”)
At the height of this controversy, it seemed, most women were firmly in the “no cargoes” camp on the theory that the garments were shapeless, sloppy and generally hideous and made their menfolk look, and we think we are quoting accurately here, “stupid.” Or, could it be that they hated cargoes because women — thanks to the dictates of fashion — have to wear garments without any functional pockets at all? Jealous, ladies? Well, that’s OK, you keep on looking fashionable and we’ll keep on looking, um, stupid.
And what’s happened to the fanny pack? It didn’t die along with disco, at least not according to the website Mentalfloss, which notes that little belt-worn pouches and purses have been around forever.
In fact, the website goes on to note, it appears to be making something of a comeback with major designers selling high end satchels, some of them made to be worn across the chest, bandolier style. Which means they are not really fanny packs anymore, are they? An isn’t that a kick in the ... butt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.