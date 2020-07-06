You want some good news? OK, here’s the best we’ve heard in a while: There’s really much less chance than we had thought that the Yellowstone super volcano will erupt anytime soon. The nation’s second most popular national park has all those geysers, hot springs and weird geologic formations because it sits on top of a giant caldera of molten rock that has erupted catastrophically several times over the past few million years and is, according to some geologists, overdue.
If it did erupt, it would make Mt. St. Helen look like a roman candle and most of North America like the last days of Pompeii. Now, however, at least some researchers are saying that new calculations show that Yellowstone sees these eruptions about every 1.5 million years and we have about 900,000 years to go before the next one, give or take. Of course, the scientists are hedging their bets about this and say constant monitoring is needed of Yellowstone, which experienced nearly 300 earthquakes in May alone. Hey, we said it was good news, not great news.
In more news from the wonderful world of nature that is trying to kill us all:
Tired: Murder hornets
Wired: Lion’s mane jellyfish
And don’t even ask about the great white sharks. Seriously, do not ask about them.
You know what we are not looking forward to, not even a little? We are not looking forward to the slew of TV shows that will feature the coronavirus pandemic as a major plot line.
Do you want to see the casts of any of the iterations of the NCIS franchise delivering their dialog wearing masks? We don’t. We can barely tell the shows apart now.
And speaking of pandemic must-see TV, did advertising agencies and major companies just have a lot of these “we are all in this together” spots ready to go, just in case of catastrophe or did they actually get all these adorable kids and pets together, write scripts, film and edit them in the space of a few weeks?
And how long are they going to keep bombarding us with them? (Although I do have a soft spot in my heart for the BJ’s Club commercial that begins with one of two little girls screaming “I’M HUNGRY!” and then ends with her asking “What’s for dinner?” as a Rossini aria plays in the background.)
So for the last few months, we’ve been making coffee at home in the morning and then and bringing it into work. Remember all those financial advisors who published whole volumes to tell us that if we just stopped buying our morning caffeine fix at the pricey coffee shop we’d save a mint and be rich in no time? Well, they were lying to us.
