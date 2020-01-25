It was the famed director, Francois Truffaut, who once opined (because the French think a lot about this sort of thing) that you cannot make an anti-war film.
Not even Stanley Kubrick’s “Paths of Glory?” the master filmmaker was asked.
No, he said, he thought Kubrick enjoyed the violence a little too much.
Any film depicting war inevitably makes it look like an adventure, those who agree with Truffaut say.
But any film that makes an effort to actually look at war, whether its makers have a particular agenda or not, also shows the cost of war.
Every great war film is truly an anti-war film, though not perhaps in the way Truffaut imagined.
“Twelve O’Clock High” from 1949 doesn’t worry too much about which side it’s on. The officers and men of the American bomber group commanded by Gregory Peck’s General Savage don’t question the rightness of dumping thousands of tons of high explosive on Nazi Germany. But it also shows war using up and spitting out valuable human beings at a terrific rate.
There isn’t a lot of blood and gore in “Twelve O’Clock High,” or much combat depicted at all (and, rare for a Hollywood movie, no romantic subplot about jaunty pilots and lonely British girls). But beloved characters are killed and one is left emptied out and spent because of what he’s asked his men to do.
This is a theme in some of the best American movies from that era. Yes, World War II is worth fighting because we were attacked. But we were attacked because our enemies thought we were not ready to fight. And see what that’s cost us?
It’s an anti-war sentiment that modern Hollywood might not find congenial.
Which brings us to the latest entry into the anti-war war movie genre. If you have heard about “1917” you know it’s getting Oscar buzz, partly because of the technical wizardry that makes it look as though it was shot in one long take. Sure, it’s a gimmick, and if you are looking for them you can see the seams, the bits where director Sam Mendes must have yelled “cut.” But even if you know the trick, the movie still leaves you out of breath.
And while the scenes have their share of bloated corpses — men and beasts — and of violent death, the filmmakers’ brilliance is that it doesn’t depict the slaughter of thousands on the Western Front in World War I as the greatest horror. You are affected most by the death of just one man, and that’s depicted almost tenderly.
Which approach is more likely to make an audience recoil at the idea of war? That battle is still being fought.
