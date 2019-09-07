William Shakespeare is having a bit of a moment.
A “major motion picture,” as they say, will hit theaters next month, based on what scholars call the “Henriad,” his plays about a legendary warrior king, including “Henry IV” (Parts I and II) and “Henry V.”
(What, you thought Peter Jackson was the first guy to stretch a story into three profitable productions?)
“The King” will not only be on multiple screens, but will also stream on Netflix starting in November.
That’s enough to make any author happy, even one who has been — not to put too fine a point on it — dead for 400 odd years.
Will could use the boost. As the very deadest of dead white males, the Bard of Avon and his works have taken a bit of a beating in academia of late. A couple of years ago, one liberal arts college declared Shakespeare would be pared from its curriculum in favor of more contemporary artists.
I looked up the syllabus of the school to see just what they were teaching instead. I was not disappointed.
Me: So, I understand you’re dropping Shakespeare studies.
Academic official: Well, we feel there are more relevant authors for our students.
Me: Sure; by the way, do you teach a course on David Foster Wallace?
AO: Certainly, he’s a major modern writer, much more relatable than someone like Shakespeare.
Me: And does that course include his novel, “Infinite Jest?”
AO: Of course.
Me:
AO: I’m sorry, I’m not sure I see your point.
(Well, at least that’s how the dialogue played out in my head.)
Speaking of “infinite jest,” I’m looking forward to yet another Hollywood bigwig taking a shot at “Hamlet.” We’ve had Mel Gibson and Kenneth Branagh, so we’re about due.
I, for one, have always had a sneaking bit of sympathy for the villain, Claudius, who’s just trying to run Denmark, for Pete’s sake.
Sure, the whole poisoning your brother thing is an issue, but this happens in the best of families (and he does feel really, really bad about it. Kind of.)
Yes, he gets the sister-in-law he’s been lusting after, but, let’s face it, Gertrude has some baggage. (Not to mention the fact that she’s putting a pretty good dent in Elsinore’s wine cellar.) For one thing, Gertrude comes equipped with her snarky, moody son, a 30-year-old who still hasn’t graduated from college and whose every bit of dialog with Claudius comes down to, “You’re not my real dad!”
His chief counselor, Polonius, is no prize, either. (“I’ll hide behind this curtain, nobody will find me there.”)
Then he’s got young Fortinbras lurking about, another hothead with a grudge.
And when he finally gets to sit down to watch a relaxing play, what happens?
“Claudius, the King?” Hey, we can make a trilogy out of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.