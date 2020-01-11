If you watch a lot of TV (and I watch a LOT of TV), you also find yourself watching a lot of commercials.
We used to comfort ourselves by saying, “Well, that’s the price we pay for getting ‘free’ TV.’”
Today, of course, unless you still have an antenna on your roof, you are paying a fee for your viewing of broadcast networks. That means you’re actually paying to watch the ads, too. (And don’t get me started on late night infomercials.)
And the networks have figured out how to cram more and more ad copy into the spaces in between the entertainment. If they could replicate the time turner from the Harry Potter novels — the magical gadget Hermione uses to take two Hogwarts classes at once — you know they would in a Madison Avenue minute.
The problem with so many commercials compressed into so little time is that it’s sometimes hard to tell just what it is they are advertising in any one segment. Thus, the key is to make the ad as memorable as possible. And so...
- I never thought I’d be listening to Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane singing in tribute to a luxury cruise line. But it’s 2020 and here we are. Feed your head, indeed.
- By the way, we should have seen this coming years ago when Microsoft piled a gazillion dollars in front of Mick and the boys and got to use “Start Me Up” to launch a new version of Windows.
- The bearded financial advisor in that green-walled rec room, telling people how his company can maximize their retirement, is universally reviled. But the new spot that has that same character running through the opening of “Get Smart” fills me with happiness I cannot readily explain.
- Yep, I know it’s a spoof, and tickets are not available now or ever, but I also kind of love the idea of an insurance company on ice. And I really, really would like to see Flo in a boat.
- Is this self-censorship gimmick going to be a thing now? We have the maker of hot sauce that uses the tagline “I put that (bleep) on everything!” And there’s the local furniture store that announces a new discount by telling us “Our accountants lost their (bleep)!” Hey, there are kids watching. Knock that (bleep) the (bleep) off!
- An alien intelligence that tapped into any hour-long segment of daytime American television would be forced to conclude that the population of Earth consists entirely of people who have been injured in auto accidents, purchase catheters in bulk or are attempting to hide or reverse hair loss.
On the plus side, the campaign ads have only just begun. Enjoy.
