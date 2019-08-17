Time for part two of our occasional series, “Everything in your yard is trying to kill you, and it has a couple million years of evolution on its side, so you better kill it first.”
You think we are kidding? We don’t kid about things that are out to get us. And your lawn and garden — peaceful refuges though they might appear — are lying in wait for you to be off your guard.
Let’s take one example from our own personal yard. Not long ago, we noticed something new under our old maple tree. It was a hive, lying broken on the ground. It had not come down in a windstorm but, our guess, was brought down by something that was undaunted by a crockpot-sized paper mass of angry buzzing. For whatever reason, they had not finished the job. The occupants — yellowjacket wasps — were still swarming around the downed nest — and they were not happy.
Normally, we leave anything apian alone. Live and let buzz, we say. But we were not willing to surrender a good swath of the backyard, so we got out the wasp and hornet spray, waited until dusk and let fly.
Here’s the thing though; the next day we were expecting to check on the remains but — they were gone. Except for a few scraps of paper-like nesting material, something had come across the writhing, poison-soaked mass and thought, “Hey, brunch!”
Frankly, we are now more worried about whatever did that than we are about the wasps.
(Well, there was one remaining wasp hanging around, a very angry and determined wasp who was going to chase an interloper across the yard and halfway down the street and deliver punishment if it was the last thing he did. It was.)
We did this to ourselves, of course, creating an environment friendly to such creatures. The New York Times recently produced a video on history and background of the great American lawn, how it was beloved by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, an imitation of the swaths of green of the stately homes of Europe, how it became an obsession of the aspirational middle class and really took off with the invention of the lawnmower in the 19th century (now you didn’t need your own flock of sheep), just in time for our ancestors to invent the suburbs.
All this has resulted in a toxic stew of fertilizer, pesticides and emissions from power mowers and the variety of trimmers, blowers and gadgets that no homeowner can be without, the ads tell us.
Our advice? Kill your lawn before it kills you. And for most of us, by this time in the summer, we are well on our way to victory.
