So, a few thoughts as we transition from one season to another, from basketball and hockey to baseball and softball and, evidently, from a market-based service economy to a hunter-gatherer society.
One of the more confounding aspects of the new Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s new post season tournament set up, to many, is the outsourcing of the seeding system — the strength rankings of the individual teams — to a private outfit called MaxPreps.
Whatever the merits of the move, you have to wonder about the marketing savvy of a company whose name immediately suggests something one takes the evening before a colonoscopy.
Speaking of which, after a joshing reference in this space about my own personal (very, very personal) experience of this particular procedure I received a nice email — as I knew I would — from a medical diagnostic group gently reminding me that, “You know, Tom, a colonoscopy is really not a laughing matter.” So let me take this opportunity to remind anyone whose medical professionals have advised him or her to get one that it’s a basically the most painless diagnostic event you will experience. (Comedian Louis Black called it “a great nap.”) It has the potential of nipping (literally) a serious illness in the bud while it’s still manageable. It will also give you peace of mind. But if you don’t find it a little funny, then you also need to get your sense of humor checked.
Note to English teachers: If your curriculum this semester includes a section on Edgar Allen Poe, might I suggest skipping a unit on “The Masque of the Red Death?” And, no, it’s not because it has anything to do with “masks.” Maybe something a little more cheerful, like “The Fall of the House of Usher”?
So our colleagues at the Boston Herald decided to editorially mock fellow opinion journalists for expressing, you know, the opinion that sexism had played a part in derailing Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid. That’s a debate to have, certainly, but you have to wonder if the folks running the Herald’s edit page ever bother to read any of their columnists who have spent much of the last week dancing on the Democratic senator’s political grave. Or have checked the comment sections on those columns. (If you do, I’d suggest breaking out one of those hoarded bottles of Purell and slathering it on before you go in.) And then ask if sexism played a part. And, by the way, the folks out in Braintree might need to be reminded that Warren’s Senate term runs to 2025. She’s going to be around for a while. You might even say she’s going to persist.
