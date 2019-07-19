Just a couple of things while we wait for the heat wave — politically and meteorologically speaking — to break.
---
You know, I mean you just know, that the president is one critical Jimmy Fallon monologue away from tweeting out, “No Irish need apply!”
---
So, recently, I had to go to an appointment in Boston and, since driving to the city during the morning rush, hunting for parking and then driving back in a car with dodgy AC is not my idea of pleasure motoring, I decided to take the T. And it was ... quite nice. I hopped on the commuter rail in downtown Attleboro — conveniently located across the street from The Sun Chronicle — found a window seat, read my morning paper, got out at Back Bay, strolled a couple of blocks to the Green Line and got off an easy walk to my destination.
I know what you regular T users are thinking: “This poor sap should try riding it every day, what with the derailments, fires and delays, not to mention the surging fares.” And I’m sorry I don’t have a T horror story to add to the lore of beleaguered Providence/Stoughton line commuters. But my point is, such as it is, this is what the T experience should be like. If it was, auto congestion in the Hub would cease because everyone would be saying, “Hey, let’s leave the car and take the train.” Honestly, Gov. Baker, hop on the T, there is nothing to fear and you might actually like it.
---
Hey, remember when you could go hours, days, even weeks without knowing what the president of the United States was thinking off the top of his head? Good times, good times.
---
This is a kind of inside baseball rant, journalistically speaking, so feel free to ignore it and move on to another feature in this weekend’s The Break, but I am always amazed by the Twitter reaction whenever a daily with a reliably liberal editorial page prints an op-ed that doesn’t precisely align with the views of the bulk of its subscribers. Suddenly The New York Times is a Trump enabler or The Washington Post’s Jeff Bezos is caving to the the GOP.
Do these, presumably, sophisticated news consumers not understand what “op-ed” means? The editorial boards of these outlets are not endorsing these views. They are letting you know that such views exist (and, by the way, you may want to come up with counterarguments). It’s worth, in this case, recalling the (possibly apocryphal) puzzlement of New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael over the 1972 re-election of Richard Nixon. “I don’t know a single person who voted for him.”
