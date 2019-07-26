Know what’s been driving certain quarters of the internet crazy this past week?
No, it’s not the trailer for the movie version of “Cats.” (That’s just giving a lot of people nightmares.)
Nor is it the “Storm Area 51” Facebook event. (Although Bud Light is evidently offering any alien who makes it out a free beer. Do we really want to be offering members of an advanced civilization light beer? These people have photon torpedoes, remember?)
No, it’s the late-1960s era TV show “Hogan’s Heroes.” And don’t you dare say, “I know nuff-INK!”
This began when Matthew Yglesias, a 30-something blogger, journalist and prolific Twitter user, tweeted that he had never heard of “Hogan’s Heroes” and, when told the premise of the show, didn’t believe it was real.
What’s not to believe? A weekly situation comedy (complete with laugh track) set in a World War II prison camp where canny Allied POWs match wits with their German captors and hijinks ensue. OK, I see it now.
A lot of folks on Twitter simply didn’t believe Yglesias had never seen or heard of the show, which was a regular feature in syndication after its original six-season run. (Yes, the show ran longer than World War II.)
It’s possible of course that Yglesias had better things to do growing up than watch afternoon reruns of old sitcoms. The rest of us, maybe not so much.
I don’t think anyone of my generation confused “Hogan’s Heroes” with a documentary, or thought that “By golly, those Nazis were a laugh riot.”
We got that the show was part of a long line of service comedies, stretching from “Sgt. Bilko” to “McHale’s Navy” to “M*A*S*H*” where military bureaucrats and bumbling — on any side — were part of the joke and those who struggled against them were the heroes.
Col. Robert Hogan and his merry band spent most of the series befuddling and outwitting Stalag 13’s Col. Klink and the rest of the camp staff (including Sgt. Schulz, who happily turned a blind eye to their activities for an extra helping of strudel. Hence, “I know nothing, I see nothing!”) Whenever actual Nazis showed up in the plot, however, the show treated them with the contempt they deserved.
It was OK to make fun of World War II since it was a war we unambiguously won and were on the right side of. Maybe that’s why there haven’t seen anything quite so hilarious stemming from Vietnam or the Mideast. Or maybe the matching of slapstick and warfare just doesn’t seem funny anymore.
Anyway, I’d refer Yglesias to Hulu to catch up. But please, nobody tell him about “Gilligan’s Island.”
