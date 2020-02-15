Admit it, now — every time you’ve gotten on board an airplane, just as you’ve buckled in and started the takeoff roll, one part of your brain — the primitive reptilian part — wonders, “just what is keeping this thing in the air?”
Of course, the rational part of your mind knows that it’s not done by magic, that there are scientific principles behind powered flight. After all, people have been flying airplanes for 100 years.
Everyone knows what those principles are, right? If lift + thrust > load + drag then anything will fly. That’s simple enough and we all know what those terms mean, don’t we?
As a matter of fact, Scientific American magazine, in its February issue, addresses just this question and the answer is: “Well, maybe. Or maybe not.”
SA, which has been explaining things like this since 1845, notes that there are two competing theories on what actually creates lift, the phenomenon that pushes a wing up, allowing it to seemingly defy gravity. One is the so-called Bernoulli’s theorem, a principle identified by Swiss mathematician Daniel Bernoulli in his 1738 treatise, “Hydrodynamica.” The other is based on the third law of motion, proposed by Sir Isaac Newton in 1686.
Of course, both Bernoulli and Newton died long before the whole Wright brothers/Kitty Hawk thing so these ideas have been sort of retrofitted to explain why things stay in the air when we want them to.
The trouble is, they don’t.
For example, the common notion of lift is that a curved wing makes air flow over the top at a faster rate, reducing its pressure and forcing the wing to rise. But that doesn’t explain how a stunt plane can fly inverted without crashing.
(The issue even puzzled a young German math whiz. “There is a lot of obscurity surrounding these questions,” Albert Einstein wrote in 1916.)
Note that, despite recent tragedies, American commercial aviation is a remarkably safe mode of travel. But no one knows why. Kind of puts those long TSA lines in perspective, no?
If something this basic to modern life is so mysterious, you have to ask what other common wonders are just as inscrutable.
• How does the electricity in your house know to send exactly 60 watts to the lightbulb you are reading this article by?
• How can a traffic signal know to turn yellow just as you accelerate to get through an intersection?
• By what principle does your computer freeze at precisely the point before you hit the save button?
• How does a lost item know to reappear in your home only when you have purchased a non-returnable replacement for it?
Well, maybe we need a new theory. It is magic.
