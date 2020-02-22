And now, a few thoughts while we contemplate weekends without football.
Well, actual football.
— The uniform jerseys for the XFL make my eyes water. (That’s probably the idea.)
— Word has been received that Harrison Ford, 77, will – once again — reprise one of his most iconic roles in a new movie, which, we can only assume, will be called “Indiana Jones and the Importance of Fiber.”
— Speaking of which, I recently underwent a certain diagnostic medical procedure common in men of my age, which we usually refer to as “the procedure that shall not be named.” OK, It was a colonoscopy. And everything went just fine. Although “fine” may be something of a euphemism. This was not my first rodeo, by the way, and I have to say the pre-procedure prep has not improved. (For a description, see this classic Dave Barry column from 2008, wherein he describes the preparation thus: “Have you ever seen a space shuttle launch? This is pretty much the … experience, with you as the shuttle.”) The person who comes up with an improved, or at least less hilarious, method has my personal nomination for a Nobel Prize in Medicine. (Although the graham crackers and apple juice I got in the recovery room were pretty good, too.)
— It has been a while since I had covered high school sports and I have to say it’s been an interesting learning curve, helped immeasurably by the kindness and patience of the coaches, scorekeepers and fans I’ve encountered at gyms around the area. (There was the guy who walked off after the buzzer with the always vital scorebook and never reappeared, but he was an exception.) But I do have to ask of the good folks at Franklin High School — a beautiful facility, by the way – a pep band at a high school basketball game? Really? It’s not loud enough in that gym?
— Those gyms, by the way, are obviously points of pride in their home towns: walls adorned with banners going back – in some cases – to World War II-era athletic triumphs, floors gleaming with polish, volunteers running the concession stands. But if you have not been to Attleboro High’s venerable athletic venue in a few years, you should go. You will see why the city is spending megabucks on a new school to include a state-of-the-art gym. That being said, I saw the biggest and most enthusiastic crowd yet at the home of the Bombardiers.
— After the controversy involving the Kansas City Chiefs and their use of Native American iconography, is it time — will it ever be around here — to address the question of the three area teams that use “Warriors” and Indian imagery as mascots?
