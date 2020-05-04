Dr. Deborah Brix, the coronavirus response coordinator for the Trump Administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, recently told Fox News that she thinks the press can be unfair because sometimes their headlines don’t reflect the stories attached to them. Congratulations, doctor, you’ve joined the ranks of every reporter who ever wrote a great lead and thought, “There, let’s see the editors screw this up.”
“As the trees in his yard began to leaf out, he looked at where he had dug his vegetable garden and was struck with a sudden realization: Shade grown cherry tomatoes are not a thing.”
The U.S. Army’s latest recruiting video features a colorful montage of soldiers training set to the music of Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4,” a song from (checks notes) 50 years ago. Way to get down with the youths, we guess.
Not that we are complaining, really. There can’t be too much CTA (as some of us remember it) on TV, now can there?
If you can’t quite recall the song, by the way, may we recommend the version from the 1970 concert at Tanglewood. Because Terry Kath. Good lord.
The president has said he doesn’t see the point of those daily press conferences anymore and, evidently, prefers just to shout at news persons again.
Reporters were criticized for covering the pressers by some folks who count themselves as progressives. “Why don’t they just walk out when Trump abuses them or makes stuff up.” Because covering him is their job. You don’t walk off the job when it becomes unpleasant. That’s kind of the definition of being a professional. Otherwise we would never get the guy to come pump our septic tank. (Fun fact: Sanitation drivers and reporters, both considered essential workers.)
You know those big white delivery trucks with “FedEx Ground” on the side? Is that so we don’t think, “Oh yeah, that’s one of them flying Federal Express trucks.”
A lot of people really hate Bret Stephens’ columns in The New York Times. Some weeks, I’m one of them. But I don’t get how people, who think of themselves as sophisticated news consumers, can seriously say, “I may disagree with what you say, and I want you fired for saying it.”
Speaking of journalism, every once in a while, some editor or educator will post a tweet urging members of the reading public to subscribe to their local newspapers. The replies will inevitably be full of such phrases as, “Nah, brah, I read all my news off Twitter.”
Look, genius, where do you think the news in those tweets comes from if not from ... OK, never mind. Maybe you should not, in fact, subscribe to a newspaper. You might injure yourself trying to open it. “Local man disabled by paper cuts.” That’s how a newspaper might headline it.
