This is not going to be a humorous column. This will not surprise the many readers who have never thought this stuff was funny. (That would include my children, particularly when the columns were about them.)
It will, however, have a punchline.
You probably saw this video, even if you are not a slave to your social media accounts, because at least part of it made the national news. In it, a Hispanic man is speaking at a meeting on school inclusion in his Minnesota town about how his young son was bullied and harassed because of his background.
There’s no anger or bitterness, but at one point a prosperous looking man sitting behind him interrupts to ask, “Well, why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”
This guy also goes off on a tangent about how white men are suffering discrimination in today’s woke America. And, of course, he has a point. White men are far more likely to be stopped by police for minor traffic infractions, make far less money than their counterparts of the opposite sex, suffer discrimination in hiring, pay and housing and...um, no wait, I’m thinking of some other groups. Never mind.
(The guy’s own son later went on Twitter to slam him so maybe he’s right that certain white guys are not faring so well.)
The native-born (or, as Finley Peter Dunne’s character Mr. Dooley described himself, “a founding father that missed the first boat”) have been asking a version of “Why didn’t you stay in …?” for generations. Followed by, “Why are you still speaking Italian, or French or in that funny accent?”
And, even in the case of legal immigrants, those questions are coming back.
As we approach St. Patrick’s Day, when folks will be swilling green beer and wearing “Kiss me, I’m Irish” buttons, it’s worth recalling my ancestors were not always so popular.
Even with Irish-Americans’ political and economic success, there’s a wound just below the surface, an image in the collective memory of “No Irish need apply” signs in factory windows. But it’s combined with a fierce, flag-waving patriotism, which, in my own family, meant we were never to forget the opportunity this country had given us.
It’s a difficult dance immigrants and their offspring do, loving a land that didn’t always love us back.
Which brings us back to the gentleman in Minnesota and a part of that video you might not have seen. He went on to describe how his bullied son had gone on to college, to an advanced degree from Johns Hopkins University and a post with the federal government.
And he had an answer to the question of why he was here: “Because this is the greatest country in the world.”
There, I told you there was a punchline.
