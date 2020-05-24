How important is it that towns hold a town meeting in the month of June, given the health risks posed by COVID-19? Are there reasonable alternatives like delaying the meetings in the name of possibly protecting the health of local voters?
The new fiscal year begins July 1. Under normal circumstances, towns must have their yearly budgets in place before then.
But because of the global pandemic, Massachusetts has allowed cities and towns to operate on a “1/12 budget” in July and slightly beyond as a temporary fix. Communities can still spend and maintain services, then hold town meeting in July or later when conditions might be safer.
More information would also hopefully be available such as how much state aid the legislature is providing, and what other funding may be cut.
That would allow an extra month to try and reduce the impact of the virus. It might provide older citizens who are most susceptible — and make up a large percentage of town meeting attendees — to do their civic duty without overly risking their health and lives. But as often happens, politics can get in the way of common sense and the public good.
In Norton, selectmen defeated a motion by a 3-2 vote that would have delayed town meeting from June to late July. While leaving open the possibility of delaying it again, selectmen, the town manager and other officials were inclined towards having the meeting sooner for a variety of reasons.
The town manager noted the amount of work required to prepare a 1/12 budget. The school superintendent pointed out possible increased unemployment costs. Other officials questioned if a month of delay would actually decrease risk at all.
The health agent opined that attending a town meeting indoors or outside in June would be less risky for individuals than going to Lowe’s because of the effort town personnel would put into making it safe.
But people might sit for hours at town meeting, sharing microphones, speaking and interacting even while socially distancing. It is doubtful many folks are spending hours browsing store shelves these days.
If town meeting could be put off a month without significantly impacting town services — even if it means more work for some — isn’t that a chance worth taking? Is the rush worth the risk?
It could be some don’t care if town meeting is well attended or not. Their goal might not be to provide an open and accessible discussion of issues including the annual town budget, but rather to just get that budget and other matters approved in the easiest way possible. The town manager brought up the topic of placing financial articles in a “consent warrant” where only one vote could pass several articles, thus limiting discussion and speeding things up.
Everyone wants to get back to “normal” — whatever that is today. But holding a large public gathering of predominately older folks in June when not absolutely necessary seems like an irresponsible risk. There is little to be gained, and much to lose. It’s a lot to ask.
Town meetings can be delayed. Even longer than a trip to Lowe’s.
