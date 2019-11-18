Some Muslim residents of Attleboro have lived here for nearly 40 years, but never before could they gather in a house of worship in their own city for religious services. This October, that finally changed.
The Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro (272 County St.) opened its doors to the public in early October, and on Oct. 26, held its opening ceremony, which was attended by local city and state elected officials, local clergy and interfaith leaders and other friends, supporters and neighbors.
So what does this new mosque mean to me as a resident of North Attleboro and attendee of this congregation?
In general, a mosque — also known as masjid, which literally means “a place of prostration” — is where Muslims gather to offer their five daily prayers spread out over the day: the first takes place at dawn, then at mid-day, in the afternoon, at sunset and then the night prayer (about 2 hours after sunset). Even though attending the mosque for these prayers is encouraged, it is not common for all Muslims to attend all congregational prayers.
Most Muslims attend the mosque for the Friday, mid-day, Jumuah prayer, which is preceded by a sermon; this is the only required attendance.
In addition to the ritual prayers, Muslims gather in mosques to attend classes (e.g. Sunday school), celebrate holidays, social functions, and perform funeral prayers.
Services provided in modern-day mosques vary, depending on the resources available.
All mosques offer the daily and weekly prayers, but larger, better-resourced mosques also offer soup kitchens, educational programming, and social outreach and projects. I hope the Attleboro mosque will one day offer these services and more.
Beyond the ritual worship, mosques provide some peace and solace for quiet reflection and meditation, allowing one to connect with God at a personal level. Like churches and synagogues, they are also places for community members to connect socially, make friends, discuss relevant issues, get help, and ask questions.
Approximately 3,000 of the nearly 100,000 residents of Attleboro and the surrounding cities are Muslim. Given the many benefits of a mosque, I hope more will be opening soon.
