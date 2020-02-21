Recently on Good Morning America, I watched NBA superstar Dwyane Wade talk about his upcoming documentary “D. Wade: Life Unexpected” and his 12-year-old daughter Zaya.
Zaya, who was born a boy, identifies as female. She is attracted to boys but is not gay. Zaya decided to transfer her gender from male to female.
Wade tells the story of how Zaya came to him and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and educated them. He admits they are still being educated and recalled his own inappropriate locker room conversations which eventually led to his reckoning in front of a mirror.
Mirrors, if we are courageous enough to allow them, would solve a lot of our problems and prevent trips to the therapist. However, when in front of the mirror, our focus tends to solely be on the external and the internal seems readily abandoned. We prefer it that way. After all, it’s the American way: Abandon, or not face, the ugly or, in D. Wade’s case, the unknown.
A transformative moment awaits us in the mirror, if we dare go beyond face washing, teeth brushing, flossing, moisturizer and make-up.
Imagine if we stood still just 60 seconds, and looked, steadfastly into the mirror. Then, asked, in second person, the question, which so happens to be a central question in Fyodor Dostoevsky’s masterpiece “The Idiot”: What are you about?
If answered truthfully, many issues and problems will simply, as if by magic, disappear. Others will instantly be on the path to recovery, resolution, or redemption.
Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. is a future NBA Hall of Famer. He is one of the premier and most recognized athletes in the world, a household name, and widely considered a hero and living legend — especially in the black community. His decision to publicly support his transgender daughter Zaya is beyond brave and its significance and magnitude cannot be overstated.
The Black Church, if it is willing to receive the blessing, could benefit most but first must shed decades of misplaced conservatism and hypocrisy. The Black Church, too, must look in the mirror, for it has single-handedly damaged and devastated identity and sexuality in black communities through homophobic condemnation and posturing in the pulpit.
It is safe, and pathetic, to say in the majority of black churches in America a gay man married to a heterosexual woman can easily be found. For this scathing indictment against itself, the Black Church needs to atone, repent, and make amends. A great first step is to use D. Wade’s example of faith, intrepidness, and spirit as a sermon and preach it.
The magnificent generosity of a father and daughter on public display is breathtaking.
The sharing of their private and deeply personal stories have presented us all with an incredible opportunity: to acknowledge and face our fears.
It is a public gift made even more astonishing by, and under, the glaring lights of vociferous social media consumption which frequently highlights the crude and ruthless calls and responses of its consumers.
Dwyane Wade and Zaya Wade have triumphantly answered the call and challenge set forth in journalist Ida Lewis’ preface to “A Dialogue: James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni”: “To be honest today in this tinsel America, one must be willing to put one’s soul on the line.”
Thank you D. Wade, and Zaya, for baring your soul.
