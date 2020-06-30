“If we hope to learn anything at all from James Baldwin, it can only be to become more human.” This one-sentence epigram is the preface to one of my books — “James Baldwin: Striking A Match to America.” My aim in writing the sentence was to distill to its pith the lessons I’ve encountered through the many years I’ve spent mining the life and works of James Arthur Baldwin.
There is so much upheaval and unraveling going on in America right now that one can fully expect to be in a constant state of dizziness, not to mention anger, fear, frustration, restlessness, uncertainty, anxiety, and mental and physical exhaustion.
The word apocalypse comes from the Greek word apokalypsis and literally means “an uncovering.” Welcome to the last day of June in America. The year is 2020.
COVID-19, Breonna Taylor (age 26), Ahmaud Arbery (age 25), George Floyd (age 46), Rayshard Brooks (age 27), protesting, marching, rallies, chants, looting, anti-racist signs, voices on television, voices on radio, rage, battle cries born from tragedy: “I Can’t Breathe!,” Dave Chappelle’s “8:46,” donations from celebrities and corporations in support of black causes, social media posts and rants, T-shirt messaging, sound bites, pundits and talking heads, declarations, Congressional hearings, plans for a March on Washington in August, calls to defund the police, calls for transformations and reconstruction, calls for a moral revival, resistance and pandemic stories lead the evening news, padded COVID-19 numbers by medical providers for more money (?), acute grief and pain and sorrow, streets sing and rap of revolution, smashed windows and shattered hearts, headlines scream and cry (print and online), videos and videos and videos, footage after footage, boarded windows and storefronts, fire and smoke, sirens, tear gas, speeding fire engines and swirling blue lights from the West Coast to the East Coast and all points in between, masks and more masks, social distancing, chaos and confusion and conspiracies, reports and updates, updates and reports, and no pause buttons in sight.
It’s all too much — consuming and depleting. The country is overloaded and overwhelmed and the desperately needed comic relief to the persistent and continuous trauma comes from a 1962 film “To Kill A Mockingbird”: My Lord, Aunt Stephanie! Think Dill’s summer visit.
America’s current affairs are certainly a lot to digest. And yes, it almost gives you a heart attack. That peoples endure is the good news. The bad news is blood runs and change crawls. But humans do survive and my hope is for a world where all humans are treated with respect and dignity just for being human.
Temperatures are widely being checked these days. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to pull out another type of barometer — we need to check our personal humanity. Family is always a good place to start, and so is the way we indifferently pass others on the street without looking into their eyes. The measure of any individual is how that individual treats others.
Perhaps we all need reminding of The Preamble to the UN Charter: We the peoples of the United Nations [are] determined ... to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small.
Black Lives Matter is upending the United States of America. And rightly so. As Americans cover their faces in masks, Black Lives Matter unmasks America’s face. The irony couldn’t have been scripted any better by Hollywood. On Saturday mornings when I was a young boy growing up in the backwoods of Arkansas, my mother would inform me it was time to get up. Without fail, I never quite got up fast enough. After a few choice words, she would snatch the covers off which exposed my black nakedness, save white Fruit-of-the-Looms. At that point, I was forced to move, to act, to get up.
Daily, the BLM movement is snatching the covers off America’s discriminatory and racist bed, a bed filled with poverty, health disparities, hunger, billions spent on strategic efforts to dismantle public schools led by corporations like Walmart, soaring unemployment (pre-COVID-19 pandemic) for black men between the ages of 25 and 55, legislation and policies, led by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate and Republican governors and Republican assemblies and legislatures, designed to militarize police, arm teachers, and maintain and advance America’s systemic discrimination and racism and oppression, unbridled hatred, religious pimps, corporate and political hustlers, homophobic black churches and homophobic black communities, xenophobia, privilege and delusion, etcetera.
Thanks to Black Lives Matter, America presently finds herself stripped naked and uncovered and now must move, act, Stand Up. What, exactly, does that mean? It means many things, to be sure. But most importantly, it means everyone who participated in or supported, or wanted to participate in or support, the protests and rallies must register to vote and actually vote in November.
If we really want police and judicial reform, economic and racial justice, and a real change to the racist foundation and pillars that make and hold up America, every single Republican must be voted out of office so that the rebuilding of America can begin. Otherwise, if you do not register and do not vote in November, stay in your house and shut up.
