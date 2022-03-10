Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or Putin’s War as it’s widely being called, is closer to America than you think, literally. The teacher in me cannot resist the temptation of a brief geography lesson.
But first, a historical observation.
It’s astonishing, and perhaps borderline pathetic, how willfully ignorant we Americans are about world geography. This holds especially true in right-wing, hallelujah red states where Republicans living below the poverty line proudly wear ignorance as a badge of honor, largely fueled by mendacious notions of racial superiority.
A quick geography lesson: Russia is 2.5 miles from the United States, technically. The Big Diomede and Little Diomede Islands, in the middle of the Bering Straight, are owned by Russia and the U.S., respectively. Half of the year, when the Bering Straight is frozen, one can walk from America to Russia. Mainland Alaska and mainland Russia, separated by the Bering Straight, are 55 miles apart. End of lesson and poof, suddenly America is in Russia’s rearview mirror.
The close proximity of the U.S. and Russia should usher in a fresh perspective for the many Americans who view Putin’s War as remote or far away. Putin, who is reportedly five feet, seven inches in height, has also confirmed that nuclear armaments are on the table, and of course now Russia is in possession of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant: Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.
Putin’s War, a brazen and ruthless display of autocracy attempting to triumph over democracy, threatens to destabilize Eastern Europe and disrupt the remaining world. Ukraine’s unique geopolitical position tells the story. To the east and northeast Ukraine is bordered by Russia, to the south the Black Sea, Bulgaria and Turkey, and to the west and northwest a cacophonic collection of NATO member countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania.
Over the past weekend, here in America, Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump and former governor of South Carolina, shockingly claimed the Ukraine invasion “never would have happened” under a Trump presidency. The outrageous claim was naïve and foolish and highlights Republicans’ propaganda tactics, replete with lies, deceit, and wanton moral disregard for America’s divisiveness directly caused by their reckless and irresponsible rhetoric. One is immediately reminded of Russia’s own propaganda tactics, where many Russian citizens are unaware of the war in Ukraine.
Instead, they believe Russian soldiers are in Ukraine giving “food and clothing” to children and the poor.
A word about Haley’s claim, bless her little Bamberg, S.C., heart. It’s no secret Putin and Trump are chummy, some might, for a host of reasons, even say bosom buddies. But I have neither the space nor inclination to address any of them here. If Trump were currently president, not only would Putin have invaded Ukraine but Trump would have stood by him in the slaughter and before we knew it, in God Bless America, English would become the second language. Any guesses what would be the first?
It should never escape anyone’s notice that Trump only cares about money, not America nor the people in it. Just his bottom line, as his tenure in the White House proved time and time again.
Putin is mentally unstable and so is Trump. Both are notorious narcissists, capable of the exact same atrocities against humanity.
Shortly after Russia bombed residential areas in Kharkiv which killed civilians and children, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has emerged as an international hero, swiftly and rightly called out Putin as a war criminal committing crimes against humanity.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, has opened an investigation. The ICC has jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.
I am grateful President Joseph Biden is in the White House, instead of Putin’s buddy Donald Trump whose father Fred Trump reportedly once said, referring to Donald and his wife Marla Maples, “I hope their plane crashes (because then) all my problems will be solved,” according to the writer Harry Hunt III who claims to have overhead the conversation.
Well, I don’t hope Trump’s plane crashes but I do hope no American ever votes for him again.