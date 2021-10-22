Ward 1
Coelho Middle School
99 Brown St.
Ward 2
Murray Unitarian-Universalist Church
505 North Main St.
Ward 3
Willett Elementary School
32 Watson Ave.
Ward 4
LaSalette Shrine (Welcome Center)
947 Park St.
Ward 5
LaSalette Shrine (Welcome Center)
947 Park St.
Ward 6
Elk’s Lodge #1014
887 South Main St. (Route 152)
