I received an interesting email the other day. It said in the header: “Wow, you really are an idiot.” There was no text, and it was from a sender I did not recognize. I replied: “Well, you are not alone in that opinion, but what brought this on?”
He answered: “You saying there was no election fraud.”
Well, I have no recollection of writing that anywhere lately — I don’t usually clutter up this column with the obvious — so I was kind of stumped.
“When and where did I say that?” I asked. Email silence.
After a half century of writing for newspapers, I am accustomed to “fan” mail. I got a lot of it over the years, even some cartoons that pictured me unflatteringly.
I remember years ago leading some residents on a tour of the newspaper plant.
I asked subscribers to raise their hands. Most did. One guy in front didn’t. Later, I took him aside and he told me he would never read the newspaper or subscribe. Why? I asked.
Because when my brother came home from World War II, he told me, you spelled his name wrong on the front page.
I felt like an idiot. For the transgression of that long-dead reporter.
Saturday sermon
“One writes for oneself, and one rewrites for others.”
— Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Feeback
“I remember those drive-ins and how my young, rambunctious boys considered that particular evening out as a marked celebration,” writes Sandra Levine. “We usually went to a Disney production, would buy the hot dogs and soda because it was part of the ritual and had nothing to do with nutrition, and I would bring a bag of potato chips and make cookies for dessert to keep the expenses down.
“While I spent part of the next day sweeping up crumbs, wiping greasy finger prints off the windows of our only car and digging a crushed chocolate bit out of the carpet, I had to smile because we were a family growing up together and it was pure fun. Thanks for stirring those memories!”
Carol Willis writes: “In Daytona Beach Shores someone could have fallen asleep at the drive-in and awoke at the Daytona Beach Christian Church.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week a reader and I bet you couldn’t tell me which of these is not a dance craze from the ‘50s and ‘60s: Bristol Stomp, Frug, Funky Chicken, Hitchhiker, Jerk, Locomotion, Mashed Potato, Monkey, Monster Mash, Pony, Popsicle, Shimmy, Stroll, Swim, Watusi.
“Growing up in the ‘60s I seem to remember all those dances except the Bristol Stomp,” writes Donna.
“I’d have to say the Popsicle since I’m pretty sure I danced all the others,” writes Colleen, correctly. “Other readers got more technical.
“I believe the answer is Funky Chicken,” writes Kathy. “I believe it was a dance that came about after the song of the same name was released in 1969 and was popular in the 1970s. With the exception of Popsicle, I have seen or heard references to all the other dances.”
“I believe they are the Shimmy and Popsicle,” writes Gail. “I believe the Shimmy was back in the 20s/30s. This question gave me a quick reminder of when I was in my teens and 20s and the dances which were around — jumping, wiggling, etc — like what the kids today are doing and we the older generation (me included) think they are foolish. How soon we forget!”
“Popsicle. Final answer,” writes Patricia. Writes Ron: “I was born in 1960, so I have no idea. My answer is purely a guess. So I say Frug, Funky Chicken, Monster Mash, Popsicle and Watusi.”
“I am vaguely familiar with some of the dance-craze names, but I am going to take a chance on Popsicle. That rings like a tin can amongst silver bells, so I’m sticking with it!” writes Sandra.
“I don’t have a clue about the dances,” writes Carol. “I wasn’t allowed to attend any as a teen. As an adult my husband and I ballroom dance.”
Now, a reader and I bet you can’t tell us what two fruits can be spelled using the same five letters.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
