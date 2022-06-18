During the past two years spent largely at home, I’ve cleaned, organized, tossed, donated and cleaned some more. I’ve updated the indoor and outdoor spaces around my home. I’m sure many reading this have done the same.
Except, I didn’t stop at just my house. I took a look at our website, thesunchronicle.com, and talked with The Sun Chronicle’s Executive Editor and General Manager Craig Borges as well as other editors. All of us agreed it was time for some sprucing up there, too.
According to Google Analytics, thesunchronicle.com garnered more than 41 million pageviews from approximately 7.5 million users between March 2020 and the beginning of this month.
That’s a lot of people stopping by to visit, and we want to make sure we’re showing off our best. That’s why we’ve undertaken a complete website redesign with our partners at TownNews, our content management company.
Beginning the afternoon of June 21, you’ll notice a very different look.
Our homepage will still display what matters most, local news, but in a way that makes it easier to consume as well as more of the great content — sports, features, opinion, nostalgia, puzzles, community events, photos and more — located throughout our site with just a scroll or click down.
Our Weekend Edition’s long reads, and other longform pieces or series, will stay on our homepage longer to give you a chance to catch up on in-depth stories you may have missed.
Dive down a little deeper in our main navigation and you’ll see redesigned landing pages that highlights our content, connecting you to more information in our sections faster. Our subscriber services area has been streamlined to provide an easier to navigate experience for our users.
While the new thesunchronicle.com looks sharp, the newspaper undertook this project to move our publication forward. We value our subscribers and want to provide a seamless experience whether they sit down with coffee and our print edition in the morning, catch up throughout the day on our website and social media channels, or check our website on the train ride home in the evenings or while winding down at night. As with many things, there’s more than one way to inform yourself with the news.
I grew up reading the printed Sun Chronicle. My parents subscribed throughout my childhood and, like anyone who grew up reading a newspaper, I know there’s something special about the feel of newsprint in your hands and the smell of the paper and ink. But I also grew up in the digital age and love the essential convenience of computers, smartphones, tablets and other tech that helps us now connect with readers instantaneously. With an eye to our past, our new website helps us plan for future sustainability while delivering content and coverage from our experienced and award-winning reporters, editors and photographers that you cannot find anywhere else.
As with all improvement projects, it might take some getting used to. For example, when you go to click where you’ve always found the e-edition, it won’t be there, but rather in the upper left corner of your screen if you’re on a desktop or tablet; if you’re on a smartphone, tap the menu on the upper left and then click e-edition.
As with anything in our paper, I’d love to hear your feedback, so please send an email to me at jzandan@thesunchronicle.com with your thoughts, comments, criticisms and concerns.
If you love it, please consider subscribing to one of our print or digital packages as healthy communities like ours depend on healthy local journalism.
We at The Sun Chronicle love delivering it to you each day and will continue doing so well into the future.