”The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”
— Winston Churchill
There are few things in recent history that have divided our nation as much as the presidency of Donald J. Trump.
This is a fact, not opinion.
And for both supporters and non-supporters alike, nothing has displayed the president’s capacity as a leader as much as the coronavirus pandemic.
There are those who think he has done an outstanding job protecting the nation in this crisis, and of course, those who think he has failed, and continues to fail, miserably.
Below is a collection of just some of the many letters we’ve received in the past few days. These letters either praise or lambaste the president for what writers see as his hard work and intelligence or his failure and ineptitude.
The Sun Chronicle has always been committed to printing both sides of the Donald J. Trump argument from the start of his presidency.
We’ll continue that commitment through this crisis.
However, a number of letter writers and callers to this newspaper have questioned why, during this time of great crisis, we would continue to print letters critical of the president and his policies, the argument being that we have to pull together during this pandemic.
But not doing so would be a failure of The Sun Chronicle’s mission to uphold the ideals of a free press and vigorous debate in the service of democracy.
Every president is, and should be, open to criticism as well as praise.
A crisis does not change that fact. A crisis does not change the truth.
