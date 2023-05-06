The COVID pandemic has forced Americans to think about changes — with their health, their families, their careers.
But an innovation spun out of the health restrictions caused by the virus — allowing the public to interact in local government meetings online — has greatly assisted citizens with access to their municipal government.
We urge the state to make it permanent.
When the pandemic struck in March 2020, then-Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the state’s Open Meeting Law requirements that municipal boards and committee meet in person. Instead, boards could meet virtually and the public could view and participate in the meetings online.
While Zoom and other remote services have proven adequate workarounds during pandemic restrictions, communication, technical and access difficulties can make virtual meetings less than productive.
Eight groups — the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, the Disability Law Center, the ACLU of Massachusetts, Boston Center for Independent Living, Common Cause Massachusetts, MassPIRG, the New England First Amendment Coalition and the New England Newspaper and Press Association — have joined together to support the effort to make hybrid participation permanent.
The groups argue that remote meetings preserved public bodies’ ability to operate, but also “opened the door to civic engagement for members of the public and many people who had previously been shut out,” including seniors with mobility issues, people with disabilities, parents with young children, people with elder care and adult care responsibilities, people who can’t drive or afford taxis or rideshares, people with chronic medical conditions, and people who just want to know more about their government.
“Remote access is the latest instance of universal design — alongside curb cuts, elevators, closed captioning, audiobooks, and other features — that began as accommodations and expanded to universal popularity,” the groups wrote. “Like these innovations and others emerging during the pandemic, remote access to public meetings should become a permanent feature.”
A bill has been filed to do just that. The Massachusetts Municipal Association, which represents the state’s 351 cities and towns on Beacon Hill, is urging legislators to work out all the bugs and come up with a cost estimate for implementation.
The legislation has two key elements: The state would pick up the tab for installing new equipment. More importantly, municipal government officials would be required to meet in person.
The days of virtual-only meetings are over. We go to restaurants, houses of worship and movie theaters without restrictions. There is no reason for government bodies to operate strictly by Zoom.
There is also no reason for citizens to be shut out of engaging with their municipal government due to physical, financial or time issues.
It’s the public’s business, and all members of the public, regardless of restrictions, should be able to engage in it.