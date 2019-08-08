In the annals of Foxboro’s long and colorful association with professional football, a handful of names have been enshrined among the movers and shakers who not only cemented the town’s reputation as “Home of the Patriots,” but demonstrated their willingness to navigate an ever-evolving minefield of obstacles in order to nurture an often tempestuous relationship.
Without doubt the most obvious remains the late Jerry Rodman, whose early role in bringing the franchise here and subsequent efforts as chief cheerleader remain undisputed. But there are also a host of lesser-known luminaries who labored behind the scenes to work through growing pains, anticipate bottlenecks, resolve setbacks and in so doing help fulfill the promise envisioned by town meeting voters who overwhelming endorsed the stadium enterprise back in 1970.
High on that list is Frank Barresi of Hallowell Road, who was honored with a citation Tuesday night by members of the board of selectmen after recently stepping down as a longtime member of the stadium advisory committee.
Established in August 1992, with Barresi as a charter member, the advisory panel ostensibly was created to pre-screen applications for all stadium events, making a recommendation to selectmen as part of each licensing hearing.
In fact, the reality was much simpler: the stadium advisory committee represented a good-faith effort to improve working relations with stadium management, overcoming a well-documented history of mutual suspicion and distrust. Things had gotten so bad that selectmen refused to license a September 1981 Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys unless beer sales were banned.
Barresi’s involvement in stadium affairs predated his official role on the stadium advisory committee. Personally affected by a growing influx of game-day interlopers who descended on neighborhoods in the North Street area to park for free before walking to the stadium, he was pivotal in persuading selectmen to impose resident-only vehicle access through Hallowell and Hartwell drives — much like Beach Street and Meadowview Road is restricted today. Always a gentleman, affable and courteous while making his point, his was a familiar face at police roadblocks, monitoring developments and later reporting back to authorities.
Having weighed in on literally hundreds of stadium events over the years (he also attended the first-ever game at the original Schaefer Stadium, commenting: “Believe me, that was quite an experience!”), Barresi experienced his share of frustrations. But he — and his colleagues — kept at it through a succession of owners and management teams, selectmen and town counsels, incrementally adjusting expectations while promoting mutual trust and respect between affected parties.
Given the toxic environment which often clouded operations on Route 1, that is no small accomplishment — and Barresi had a big hand in it.
That’s why the recognition served up Tuesday night was so richly deserved. Introduced by George Bell, current chairman of the advisory panel, he gratefully accepted the board’s citation while crediting his late brother, Joseph Barresi, who served as the Bay State’s first inspector general, with helping shape his outlook on life.
“My brother told me to never forget the people who work for you because they do all the work,” Barresi observed, graciously thanking all those he served with on the stadium advisory committee. “Without them I would be nothing.”
Actually, that’s not quite true. For the past 30 years, Frank Barresi’s quiet contributions have made a difference here in Foxboro. And for that we join our fellow citizens in offering our heartfelt thanks.
