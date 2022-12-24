We at The Sun Chronicle wish all our loyal readers and our many letter writers, columnists, contributors, and advertisers, a very happy holiday season.
You may find fault with some of the opinions expressed on this page either by us, a columnist or a letter writer, but there is one thing we surely can all agree on: the importance of The Sun Chronicle to Attleboro, North Attleboro and the many other the communities it serves.
Thank you for being with us and supporting us, especially during these last few difficult and trying years.
Rest assured, you can count on us and our team of award-winning editors, reporters and photographers, as well as the many dedicated workers we have in our advertising, circulation, press and distribution departments, to be here for you in the new year, bringing you the best local coverage around.
May your 2023 be one of peace.
— Craig Borges, executive editor/general manager