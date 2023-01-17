You don’t need special certification or formal training to perform CPR, but you do need education.
Follow these steps from the CDC if you see someone in cardiac arrest:
Call 911 right away. If another bystander is nearby, save time by asking that person to call 911 and look for an AED while you begin CPR.
Give CPR. Push down hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 pushes a minute. Let the chest come back up to its normal position after each push. The American Heart Association recommends timing your pushes to the beat of the Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive.” Continue giving CPR until medical professionals arrive or until a person with formal CPR training can take over.