To say it is not to fully absorb it: Our nation of 330 million souls has lost 1 million lives in just over two years to a virus that landed here in January 2020.
Nor is the deeply humbling total, which has touched almost every American family, the end.
We mark the milestone when there’s a merciful lull in casualties from COVID-19 — only about 400 Americans are now dying daily, thanks to vaccinations, natural immunity and a prevalent mutation that’s less deadly — but no guarantees about the future.
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel once wrote, “Few are guilty, but all are responsible.” So too here.
The virions themselves, enemies of humankind since the dawn of time, are the villains.
But there are humans whose negligence or incompetence or overt politicization made the deadly killer’s job easier.
Early obfuscation by Beijing enabled the virus to sucker-punch nations worldwide.
Local and state leaders throughout the country, though generally doing or maybe thinking they were doing their best, were discombobulated and likely too slow when it mattered most.
Much worse, at a time when Americans were the most vulnerable, there was Donald Trump, promoting nonsense remedies and turning public health into just another front in a culture war.
A lead member of his own COVID Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, said without Trump’s obsessive focus on winning the November election, another 130,000 lives could have been saved.
Trump does, however, deserve credit for leading a federal effort that produced safe, life-saving vaccines in record time.
Those shots alone have spared hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans and we’d be worse off today without it — but the contempt for authority and science he earlier fomented came back to kneecap inoculation efforts, which still have only reached two-thirds of Americans (never mind boosters).
In Massachusetts, 20,334 died from the disease; 2,154 coming from Bristol County alone.
In nearby in Rhode Island at least 3,544 died from the virus.
In New York City, the nation’s biggest city, a whopping 40,220 people died of COVID-19.
Memories remain fresh of the nightmare days of 2020 when ICUs overflowed, health-care workers were exhausted and on edge, nursing homes became prisons, and every day life, as we knew it, came to a standstill.
Today, let us honor all those who died. Remember every name. Pay tribute to every helper and most importantly, learn every lesson. After all, in the end, we are all responsible.
— This editorial was written with contributions from both
The New York Daily News and
Sun Chronicle editorial boards.