There’s a fine line between gamesmanship and outright cheating in sports.
Members of the Houston Astros not only crossed that line; they practically obliterated it by using video technology to steal signs and gain an unfair advantage on their way to a World Series victory.
Major League Baseball found in 2017 and 2018 Astros players and coaches used illicit electronics to steal signs from the opposing catcher and relay them to their own batters by using such means as banging on a plastic trash can with a bat.
Exactly how much of an advantage that gave the Astros is hard to say, but MLB came down hard on the team, and rightfully so.
Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year (and then fired by the team owner); first- and second-round draft picks were forfeited for two years; and a $5 million fine — the highest allowed — was levied against the team. Frankly, the Astros may have gotten off lightly.
Although the investigation showed that several players were involved, none of them were penalized.
Instead, game officials went after the people who knew, or should have known, about the scheme and did nothing to stop it.
The scandal didn’t stop with the Astros, either.
The Houston bench coach in 2017, the year the team won its first World Series, was Alex Cora, who left to manage the Boston Red Sox and lead them to a World Series win in 2018. He is under investigation by MLB, both for his role in the Astros cheating scheme and for possibly doing the same in Boston. Red Sox officials didn’t wait for the penalties to come — they fired him.
Just like the steroid scandal from 20 years ago, baseball again finds itself embroiled in a controversy that threatens the integrity of the game and the loyalty of fans. And it raises the question of just how far teams are willing to go to secure a championship.
Did the Astros and Red Sox win championships because they cheated their way to victory? Are suspensions and fines enough to deter teams from other cheating schemes?
The Astros owner, when asked if the scandal taints the team’s World Series victory, said “absolutely not.” Good luck trying to get that message through.
Opposing fans are already placing the infamous asterisk beside the Astros title.
Major League Baseball has some serious work ahead to restore fans’ belief in the integrity of the game. Tougher penalties, including lifetime bans, should be in play going forward.
