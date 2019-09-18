In this Nov. 3, 2015 photo, smoke and steam rise from the smokestack of a coal-fired power plant near Ordos in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China’s polluted air is still largely hazardous to health, and officials won’t even guess when air will finally reach levels that could be considered healthy. But some experts, officials and observers see this year's improvement as the start of a long-term upward trend in air quality resulting from central and local government measures to lower pollution. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)