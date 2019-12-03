Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., confers with Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, left, during a break in the testimony of top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 13, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.