In scathing, dismissive language, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote a draft opinion that does what for many decades seemed unimaginable — it overturns the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade and annihilates the constitutionally protected right of a woman to control her own body. If the leaked draft becomes the court’s final decision, it will set reproductive freedom back generations. About half the states either have or will pass bans or will severely restrict abortion.
Striking down Roe will undo a nearly 50-year precedent. Generally, the court overturns a decision in order to restore or grant rights. This would be the rare Supreme Court ruling that revokes a person’s fundamental rights.
Sadly, this was not a surprise. It seemed clear from the oral arguments in December in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the case involving Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — that the court’s conservative justices were looking for ways to uphold that ban.
Voters need to fix this. Overturning Roe would put abortion laws in the hands of state and federal lawmakers. State lawmakers, who were happily passing restrictions that flouted Roe, will surely try to mow down whatever remaining protections exist.
Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California and other Northeast and West Coast states, have protected reproductive rights under state law. That’s great. But it’s not enough. The Women’s Health Protection Act, a congressional bill that would ensure the right to a legal abortion nationwide, passed the House but not the Senate. Polls show a majority of Americans support a woman’s right to an abortion. Should the people be the deciding factor?
Those representatives need to know that people who believe in abortion rights want that bill passed and will vote them out of office if they don’t protect abortion rights. On the flip side of that, emboldened conservative politicians may try to pass a national ban on abortion in a couple of years. Let legislators know it’s a deal breaker if they do that.
The decision to become a parent is fundamentally a question of personal freedom. But it’s also an economic decision. And it’s appalling that a nation that does so little to support children and families is on the cusp of taking away the right for people to decide if they have the means to raise a family.
Alito got one thing right in his draft when he wrote that “women are not without electoral or political power” when it comes to abortion laws, though that’s not a good reason for getting rid of a constitutionally protected right. It’s time for them to use it to stand up to the elected officials who support curtailing their constitutional rights. It’s time for everyone who cares about individual rights to see this draft ruling as a call to action.