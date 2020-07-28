Stanford University swimmers finish their winning routine in team free competition finals at the Synchronized Swimming U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis in 2007. Stanford is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.