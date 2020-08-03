FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file image from video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks on the House floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's impassioned remarks on the House floor against the vulgar words of a male colleague and a toxic culture that allows it, have resonated with women who say such language has been tacitly accepted for far too long. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., is seated right. (House Television via AP, File)