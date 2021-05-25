The curtain may be finally closing on Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s bully act.
It’s about time.
The administration of President Joe Biden ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to terminate contracts it had with Hodgson’s office to house undocumented immigrants and perform some immigration enforcement duties, citing “unacceptable” treatment of detainees.
This move is long overdue after reports emerged last May of a violent clash between immigrant detainees and staff, including Hodgson, at the Bristol County jail in North Dartmouth.
According to an investigation by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, Hodgson got into a physical struggle with one detainee over a disagreement about COVID-19 testing, which led to a larger confrontation during which an officer released pepper spray into the room. Officers later stormed a room, firing dozens of rounds of pepper balls and unleashing dogs on the detainees — not differentiating between those involved in the initial melee and those who weren’t. Two detainees were hospitalized due to breathing problems and a third required “emergency chest compressions to be revived,” the report said.
The report concluded that the “disproportionate and excessive” use of force violated the detainee’s civil rights and that the Department of Homeland Security should cut ties with Hodgson’s office.
The Biden administration agreed. “Allow me to state one foundational principle: we will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote to Hodgson.
Hodgson, a Republican, is not surprisingly labeling it a “political hit job,” calling a press conference to say, “Shame on President Biden.”
That’s not surprising either, falling in line with the tactics of his political idol, former president Donald Trump.
Hodgson has pushed for the return of chain gangs, offered his inmates for labor constructing Trump’s southern border wall and led a coalition of sheriffs in criticizing Biden’s immigration policies.
Resorting to scare tactics, Hodgson claims the termination of the ICE contracts threatens public safety, even though U.S. District Court Judge William Young concluded last year that the vast majority of detainees pose no risk. Otherwise, he said, “it would appear we are spending millions of our national treasure to lock up thousands of people who might be better released on strict bail conditions without impairing the safety of our citizens or the operations of our government.”
What the Biden administration’s action does is remove resources Hodgson desperately wants to keep. Hodgson’s office received nearly $50 million from those ICE contracts between 2012 and 2019. In addition, federal officials removed computers, phones and electronic equipment from the sheriff’s office and shut off access to a federal database of potential undocumented people.
Hodgson’s job, however, should not be chasing down immigrants. His job is to run Bristol County’s jails, and it appears the voters may be tiring of his act. In a recent poll, more of the county’s voters (42 percent) said they would vote for any Democratic candidate over the 24-yer incumbent (36 percent).
It won’t be until November 2022 before voters determine if this will be Hodgson’s final scene.
But for now, we applaud the Biden administration’s decision to terminate the immigration contracts, ending the sheriff’s time as a bully.
