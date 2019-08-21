To the editor:
Coelho Middle School’s third annual Color Run raised $19,018 for our school.
Students raised donations, earned rewards, and were blasted with color dust as they made their way through the race course. Students enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon with music, an ice cream truck and photo booths.
Thank you to all the students, teachers, staff, volunteers, and donors who helped. We’d also like to give a special thank you to our Cougar Pridesponsors: Dream Dinners, Mon Kou, Shannon O’Brien School of Dance, and Woodland Acres Campground.
Funds raised this year will be used to purchase four jumbo Interactive TVs for Coelho (one for each grade level). These TVs combine the functionality of a Smart Board, PC, and projector all in one mobile unit. Students can connect their phones and Chromebooks to the TV and interact with their teacher and peers.
We couldn't be prouder of the students and the community for making such an impact. Hosting the Color Run over the last three years has given us another opportunity to challenge, engage and inspire our students!
Laura Fairweather and Kristin Houle
Coelho Middle School (Attleboro) PTO co-presidents
