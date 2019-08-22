Fire Barn fundraiser was a success
To the editor:
We would like to thank everyone who attended our recent pasta & meatball dinner at the Elks Lodge in North Attleboro.
The dinner is our major fundraiser, and it was a very successful night. Over $1,500 was raised. All proceeds from the dinner benefit the Falls Fire Barn Museum of North Attleboro History and help with the maintenance and expenses, including heat and electricity, to keep the museum operating.
Special thanks go to the North Attleboro Elks for the use of the hall, Don Houde and Audio Concepts for use of a sound system, NA Fire Fighters Kids Day Association for the supper supplies, retired NA Firefighter Mike Matros Sr., who helped coordinate the dinner along with NA Firefighter Mike Chabot and their many Kids Day’s volunteers who prepared the supper including Jeff Badger, Mike Bristol, Josh Chretien, Rick Lambert, Josh Langille, Brett Langille, Rich McDonagh, Bo Meyers, and Pete Nardelli; and also the people in the red aprons serving the night of the dinner — the directors of the Firebarn Preservation Society.
Also, thank you to those that donated raffle items: The Alternative Market, Attleboro Farm and Garden, Big Red Barbershop, Bora Leathercraft & Jewelry, The Boston Red Sox, Cinema Pub, The Coffee Guy, Ed Frobel, The Good Seed, Morning Star Christian Bookstore, North Bowl, Providence Art Glass, Pub 99, Quan’s Kitchen, Shaw’s supermarket, An Unlikely Story Bookstore, Wick-Ed Candle Co. and the society directors and friends.
We sincerely appreciate your support for the Falls Fire Barn Museum of North Attleboro History. Please stop by the museum, which is located at 100 Commonwealth Ave. in Attleboro Falls and open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon to view the many exhibits we have showcasing all aspects of North Attleboro’s history.
Bob Lanpher,
treasurer
North Attleboro Fire Barn Preservation Society
