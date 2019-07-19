Thank you KP community for your support in a difficult time
To the editor:
On behalf of the family of Jennifer McCann Black, a longtime King Philip teacher who died earlier in June, I would like to thank the entire King Philip community for all of your love and support this past year as Jen bravely fought cancer.
Jen truly loved her time teaching at King Philip, and although it was hard for her to be away from her job, she felt blessed to know how much the students, staff and families of King Philip cared for her. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness and compassion; it has meant so much to our family.
Matthew Black
Pawtucket
