A better approach to foreign policy
To the editor:
Re: “When will we ever learn,” by David A. Super (Commentary, Aug. 23):
Professor David A. Super of Georgetown University opines at length on our complete foreign policy failures in our wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan.
He mentions, together: Our “humanitarian” and “strategic” aims, in discussing our wars, that wasted trillions of dollars and cost hundreds of thousands of lives, including those of our troops.
In discussing those “strategic aims” he concludes that we should “stand for democracy”, i.e. for their “secular democrats” and he talks about “conditioning aid” and worries “we can’t afford to see the desperate last days of U.S.-backed regimes” repeated elsewhere.
I say our last four administrations were myopic in acting in support of avaricious oligarchs’ growing their fortunes by goading us into profitable wars and lacked a wise foreign policy as a curb.
American foreign policy, going forward and simply stated, should be:
No money, arms, troops or visas into tribal messes, anywhere — humanitarian aid and diplomacy (note no money) excepted;
No nation-building, anywhere!
Attacks on our nation will be returned in full measure and we will retreat therefrom quickly.
The professor might debate and possibly accept, promote and teach this foreign policy guide. What say you?
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro
