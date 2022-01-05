A better name: Build Back Broker
To the editor:
Re: ‘Thank you President Joe Biden,” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, Dec. 30:
Where Kenneth Porter’s question is about the Build Back Better program, I offer this. It is certainly not “Build Back Better,” it is Build Back Broker.
Joe Biden can’t relate to this financial crisis because he pays nothing and makes money for doing nothing.
Pam Gagnon
Norton
