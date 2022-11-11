A big Thank You to sanitation workers everywhere
To the editor:
As I am limping through my days and sleeping on the cold, hard floor at night trying to realign my lower back that I “threw out” for the umpteenth time this past weekend lifting and carrying my bags of yard waste to the curb, I find myself thinking a lot about a workforce that is so much more deserving of our love and admiration than we collectively afford them.
I am talking about the sanitation workers who lift hundreds and thousands of bags of yard and household waste on a daily basis (not the piddly 15 bags that wrecked my back on Sunday) so that we can live free of the refuse, smells and gross pests that go hand in hand w trash.
These workers are so incredibly valuable. Without them, civilization as we know would literally be impossible. So remember to thank your sanitation workers. They are every bit as important to our society as first responders, teachers and healthcare workers. And remember to give them a break when you encounter them on the street. Be patient as their job is also an extremely dangerous one.
Love to the sanitation workers out there who take away my trash so I can forget about it!
Clayton Novak
Attleboro